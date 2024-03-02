Home

RCB-W Vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 9: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 9: Having lost two of the first three matches in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians would be aiming for a bounce against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Champions in the inaugural edition last year, Mumbai Indians have two wins so far in the competition, the same as RCB. However, Smriti Mandhana’s women are sitting in the points table unlike Mumbai Indians’ fourth spot, owing to their better net run rate. Both teams have four points each from three games. Talking about RCB, the Bangalore franchise started with a bang with two wins from their opening two games, unlike the previous year. However, their only loss came against Delhi Capitals. For Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur has been able to excel with the bat. In bowling, all-rounder Amelia Kerr tops the chart with seven wickets. For RCB, Mandhana has hogged the limelight with her batting.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

All-Rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Georgia Wareham

RCB-W vs MI-W Probable Playing XIs

RCB-W: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

MI-W: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ellyse Perry, Ekta Bisht.

