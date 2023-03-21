RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 19, DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM IST March 21, Tuesday
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Team Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 Match No. 19 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCB-W vs MI-W, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 19, DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM IST March 21, Tuesday:
Also Read:
- ZIM vs NED 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Match At Harare 1.00 PM IST March 21 Tuesday
- Highlights, GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023: Harris Powers UP Warriorz To 3-Wicket Win; Secure Playoffs Spot
- Gujarat Giants Gave Bewildering Reasoning For My Omission: Deandra Dottin
While RCB look to finish on a high, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would be eyeing for a spot in the final of the inaugural season of the WPL. The clash would also see two top Indian stars go head on at the DY Patil stadium.
You may like to read
Match Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 3:30 PM.
Venue: DY Patil Stadium.
RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelie Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil
Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong
Captain: Hayley Matthews
Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry
RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Predicted 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
RCB-W vs MI-W SQUADS
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.