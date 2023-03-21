Home

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 19, DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM IST March 21, Tuesday

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Team Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 Match No. 19 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCB-W vs MI-W, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Dream11 Team Prediction

While RCB look to finish on a high, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would be eyeing for a spot in the final of the inaugural season of the WPL. The clash would also see two top Indian stars go head on at the DY Patil stadium.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 3:30 PM.

Venue: DY Patil Stadium.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelie Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

RCB-W vs MI-W SQUADS

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar

