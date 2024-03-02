RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs

Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, WPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all latest RCB vs MI news.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, WPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be aiming for a table top position when they face each other in another match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both RCB and MI have four points each from three games but Smriti Mandhana’s side are placed second as compared to MI’s fourth spot owing to a better net run-rate. A win today will put either one of the two on top of the table with six points.

RCB vs MI Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

