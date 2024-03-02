Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs
live

RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, WPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all latest RCB vs MI news.

Updated: March 2, 2024 7:41 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians  in WPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians  live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians  live streaming, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians  playing XI, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians news updates, RCB-W vs MI-W, RCB-W vs MI-W News, RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11, RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team, RCB-W vs MI-W Playing XIs, RCB-W vs MI-W Playing XI, RCB-W vs MI-W Venue, RCB-W vs MI-W In Bengaluru, dream11, RCB-W vs MI-W, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Smriti mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Devine,
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 LIVE Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, WPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be aiming for a table top position when they face each other in another match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both RCB and MI have four points each from three games but Smriti Mandhana’s side are placed second as compared to MI’s fourth spot owing to a better net run-rate. A win today will put either one of the two on top of the table with six points.

Trending Now

RCB vs MI Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Live Updates

  • Mar 2, 2024 7:41 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Issy Wong is brought into attack. Mumbai Indians have used three different bowlers in the first three overs of the innings.

  • Mar 2, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Hayley Matthews comes to bowl in the second over as Smriti Mandhana hits her for the first four of the innings. Such a delicate shot through the off side. RCB 13/0 (2)

  • Mar 2, 2024 7:38 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine start off on a steady note for RCB. Just six runs come from the first over.

  • Mar 2, 2024 7:30 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Players of both teams and umpires make their way into the middle. Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine will open the batting for RCB.

  • Mar 2, 2024 7:03 PM IST
    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first. Harmanpreet Kaur isn’t playing today. In her absence, Nat-Siver Brunt is leading MI.
  • Mar 2, 2024 6:57 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: We are a few minutes away from the toss.

  • Mar 2, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana has hogged the limelight for RCB so far with scores of 43 and 77. For Mumbai Indians, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Yastika Bhatia and Amelia Kerr have performed well.

  • Mar 2, 2024 6:28 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Defending champions Mumbai Indians too started their campaign with two wins before succumbing in front of UP Warriorz.

  • Mar 2, 2024 6:27 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: Unlike the last season, RCB started WPL 2024 with two wins but faltered against Delhi Capitals, despite Smriti Mandhana’s half-century.

  • Mar 2, 2024 6:27 PM IST

    RCB-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Score: RCB, with two wins from three games are second in the table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, too have same points but are fourth in the table owing to lesser net run rate.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.