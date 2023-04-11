Home

RCB’s Crying Fangirl Goes VIRAL After Lucknow Beat Bangalore IPL 2023 Match at Chinnaswamy; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: The fan was heartbroken after RCB's loss and hence she was in tears which were captured on camera.

RCB Crying Girl Becomes Internet Sensation (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: We are living in the age and times of social media. It is not a big deal to become instantly famous, thanks to the power of social media. Over the years in IPL, we have seen unknown entities becoming famous overnight on the internet. Something similar happened on Monday when Bangalore hosted Lucknow at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Pictures and videos of an RCB fangirl crying have ruled the internet since RCB lost against LSG. The fan was heartbroken after RCB’s loss and hence she was in tears which were captured on camera.

Here is the clip of the RCB crying fangirl:

Virat kolhi is not a player 🤞,he is emotion for the RCB fans🙏💪😭, After the loss RCB match,then fans crying 😭😭😭,@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/cVlfLguqDl — CSK fans ❣️❣️ (@Cskfans34) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, RCB have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday.

As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

