With hours to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, looks like both sides are in a good headspace – which is extremely important in a long tournament like the lucrative league. RCB’s new recruit Glenn Maxwell got into a hilarious banter with Yuzvedra Chahal. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ahead of CSK Clash, Steve Smith And Marcus Stoinis Join Delhi Capitals Training Camp

The video was posted by RCB on the day of the match in which it gives a glimpse of the preparations by the red and gold brigade: Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Build up: Who Will Win Season Opener?

In the video, Chahal asks Maxwell: How many catches will you take off my bowling in these two months?

Maxwell says many and adds: ‘You tell me, how many catches will you take off my bowling?’

Chahal responds: ‘At least one.’

Maxwell says: ‘Nah, not even a single.’ (laughs among the two).

However, ahead of the game, RCB skipper Virat Kohli praised MI and said that they are a good side and believed that it is better to live in the moment and do what is needed rather than overthink.

“I truly believe that we have to focus on our skill and our strength as a side. Mumbai obviously is a champion team and they know how to win this competition, we know the strength of their team. So, if we focus too much on that then we are not going to focus on what we can do. At the end of the day you are playing cricket, it’s a game which is played on the day, in the moment and in that moment you can be better than any guy in the world if you believe yourself to be,” Kohli said.