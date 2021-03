RCC vs ASL Dream11 Team Predictions

Roma CC vs Asian Latina Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 2 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RBMS vs ROR at Roma Cricket Ground:

Roma CC vs Asian Latina Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCC vs ASL, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Roma CC Dream11 Team Player List, Asian Latina Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Roma CC vs Asian Latina Girona ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RCC vs ASL T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

RCC vs ASL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 2 between Roma CC and Asian Latina will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 15, 2021.

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

RCC vs ASL My Dream11 Team

Dinidu Marage (captain), Amandeep Singh (vice-captain), Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Shameera Kuruppu, Charanjeet Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Pruthuvi Samarage, Hashmat Dhindsa, Ranil Omaththage, Mark Jayasinghe

RCC vs ASL Probable Playing XIs

Roma Cricket Club: Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage, Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi Samarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage

Asian Latina: Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh

RCC vs ASL Full Squads

Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage, Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi Samarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Danmika Aththanayaka, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning

Asian Latina: Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Waqar Ahmed, Gurdip Singh, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir

