Dream11 Team Prediction

RCC vs BCC ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Roma CC vs Bergamo CC T10 Match at 2.30 PM IST September 5:

After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it's time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome which kicked off on August 31 – Monday. In the opening match of ECS T10 Rome on Super Saturday – Roma Cricket Club will lock horns Bergamo Cricket Club at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club – September 5.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Roma CC vs Bergamo CC will take place at 2.00 PM (IST) – September 5.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

M Singh, D Marage, N Kalansuriya, M Singh, B Singh, J Singh, A Ali, C Kalugamage., Q Gunning, D Aththanayaka, D Singh

Probable 11

Roma Cricket Club: Sujith Rillagodage (WK), Dinidu Marage, Crishan Kalugamage, Quirijn Gunning, Thimira Ranasinghe, Navodh Kalansuriya, Prabath Ekneligoda, Thushara Samarakoon, Shameera Kuruppu, Danmika Aththanayaka, Ranil Omaththage

Bergamo Cricket Club: Manpreet- Singh (WK), Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh, Gurwinder- Singh, Baljit- Singh, Daljit Singh

SQUADS

Roma Cricket Club (RCC): Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage, Saliya Pitigala, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Navodh Kalansuriya, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Prabath Ekneligoda, Denham Seneviratne, Thushara Samarakoon, Riccardo Maggio, Crishan Kalugamage, Quirijn Gunning, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Danmika Aththanayaka

Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC): Manpreet- Singh, Jatinder- Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh, Gurwinder- Singh, Baljit- Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh

