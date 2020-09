RCC vs JICC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Roma Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's RCC vs JICC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: In the second match of the Rome T10 league, Roma Cricket Club will be up against Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club. Rome have played two matches, winning both while Brescia have played three – winning two, losing the other.

A total of four matches have been scheduled for the day.

September 3 Schedule

Match 9, Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 1:30 PM IST

Match 10, Roma Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club, 3:30 PM IST

Match 11 Roma Capanelle Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club, 5:30 PM IST

Match 12, Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 8:00 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Roma Cricket Club and Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – September 3.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

RCC vs JICC My Dream11 Team

P Ekneligoda (captain), Q Gunning (vice-captain), S Rillagodage, D Marage, S Kuruppu, A Attieq, M Imran, Ahmed Butt, T Ranasinghe, R Omathage, A Rukhsar

RCC vs JICC Squads

Roma Cricket Club: Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club: Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq

