RCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's RCC vs KCC-XI at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground:

The T10 match gets underway from 3:30 PM IST.

A total of four matches have been scheduled for the day with the event organisers forced to restructure the entire fixtures because the opening day matches were washed out.

September 2 Schedule

Match 5, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club, 1:30 PM IST

Match 6, Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 5:30 PM IST

Match 8, Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 8:00 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Roma Capannelle Cricket Club and Kings XI Cricket Club will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – September 2

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

RCC vs KCC-XI My Dream11 Team

Simranjit Singh (captain), Quirijin Gunning (vice-captain), Dinidu Marage, Sarbjit Singh, Tushara Samakaroon, Atiq Tabraiz, Danmika Aththanayak, Shameera Kurupu, Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh

RCC vs KCC-XI Squads

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club: Kaniska Weligamage, Dinidu Marage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Quirijin Gunning, Danmika Aththanayaka, Prabath Ekneligoda, Shameera Kurupu, Denham Seneviratne, Tushara Samakaroon, Thimira Ranasinghe, Saliya Pitigala, Dileepa Fernando, Rjeewa Kulatunga, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage, Thilina Rathnayake, Riccardo Maggio, Dilak Fernando, Ranil Omaththage.

Kings XI Cricket Club: Jaspal Ram, Sarbjit Singh, Muhammad Shouab, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Abdul Kashif, Amarjit Singh, Ali Salman, Jagjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Vikas Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Ahmed Butt

