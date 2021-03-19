RCC vs KEL Dream11 Team Predictions

Roma CC vs Kent Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 18 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RCC vs KEL at Roma Cricket Ground: Having won six of their seven matches played so far, Roma CC will aim to continue their dominating run as they take on Kent Lanka in what will be the 18th match of the ongoing ECS T10 tournament in Rome.

Roma CC vs Kent Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCC vs KEL, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Roma CC Dream11 Team Player List, Kent Lanka Dream11 Team Player List

RCC vs KEL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 18 between Roma CC and Kent Lanka will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 19. Also Read - ASL vs RCC Dream11 Team Hints ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Asian Latina vs Roma CC Match 15 at Roma Cricket Ground 5:00 PM IST March 18 Thursday

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

RCC vs KEL My Dream11 Team

Prabhat Ekneligoda (captain), Indika Senn (vice-captain), Sujith Rillagodage, Sudarshana Muthumala, Arachige Shanka, Navodh Kalansuriya, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Amila Sanjeewa, Dammika Aththanayaka

RCC vs KEL Probable Playing XIs

Kent Lanka: Sudarshana Muthumala, Muthumala Dinesh, Tikiriyadura Danushka, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Arachige Shanka, Mithun Buwaneka, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva

Roma CC: Rajeewa Kulatunga, Alessandro Sabelli, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn, Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Thakshila Korale

RCC vs KEL Full Squads

Kent Lanka: Mithun Buwaneka, Dilan Fernando, Arachchige Ruchira, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Thushan Peiris, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Muthumala Dinesh, Amila Sanjeewa, Arachige Shanka, Ramapulle Ramesh, Tikiriyadura Danushka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Thimira Perera, Sudarshana Muthumala, Manorath Lasidu, Nevil Renath, Santhanam Irosh, Mishen Alessio

Roma CC: Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Mark Jayasinghe, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn, Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli

