After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it's time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome is all set to kick-off with a bang on Monday – August 31. In the opening encounter of T10 League, Roma CC will take on Kent Lanka CC at the Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground, Rome. The ECS T10 – Rome RCC vs KLCC match will begin at 12.30 PM IST. Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Kent Lanka CC are the favourites heading into this game owing to a superior batting unit. However, they will need to keep an eye out for Roma's bowling unit who are more than capable of wreaking havoc on a competitive pitch in the ECS. While the prospect of rain looms large over this ECS game, either side will be looking to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Roma CC and Kent Lanka CC will take place at 12.15 PM (IST) – August 31.

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: D Tikiriyadura

Batsmen: S Pitigala, D Marage (C), S Kuruppu, M Jayamanna

All-rounders: C Kalugamage, M Alessio Herath, B Mihindukulasuriya (VC)

Bowlers: Q Gunning, T Ranasinghe, K Arachchilage

RCC vs KLCC Probable Playing XIs

Roma CC: S Rillagodage, D Marage, S Kuruppu, N Kalansuriya, R Kulatunga, P Ekneligoda, T Samarakoon, R Maggio, Q Gunning, T Ranasinghe and U Sendanayake.

Kent Lanka CC: D Tikiriyadura, S Kurukulasuriya, M Jayamanna, M Sudharshana, M Herath, T Welikalage, R Naotunna, K Arachchilage, H de Silva, C Perera and T Silva.

RCC vs KLCC Squads

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala.

Kent Lanka CC: Tikiriyadura Danushka Prasanna Silva, Colomba Maha Patabandige Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, B Mihindukulasuriya, H Jagath de Silva, Kurukulasuriya Shehan Lakshan Fernando, Naotunna Arachchige Don Ruchira Nalaka, Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Romesh Lakmal, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru Nimesh, Welikalage Perera Thimira Sankalpa, Perera Manoratne Arachchige Chamode Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil John Even Renath, Herathhitti Appuhamilage Meshen Alessio Herath, Warnakuwatthe Waduge Deshan Sameera Fernando, Chakrawarthige Singin Malshan Fernando, Kasthuru Arachchilage Udayarathne Kumarasinghe, Dissawe Mudiyanselage Manoj Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura, Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna Mohottilage Mithun Buwaneka Jayamanna.

