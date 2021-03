RCC vs RBMS Dream11 Team Predictions

Roma CC have played two matches so far – won one and lost one. Their series opener with Asian Latina ended in a tie with the latter winning the golden ball. However, in their next contest, they bounced back to beat Rome Bangla Morning Sun by two wickets. This will be the second meeting between the two teams in as many days.

Roma CC vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCC vs RBMS, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Roma CC Dream11 Team Player List, Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Player List

RCC vs RBMS Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 6 between Roma CC and Rome Bangla Morning Sun will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 16, 2021.

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

RCC vs RBMS My Dream11 Team

Sharif SM Raihan (captain), Amin Munsurul (vice-captain), Chandra Bhomic, Anik Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Denham Seneviratne, Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Mark Jayasinghe, Danmika Aththanayaka

RCC vs RBMS Probable Playing XIs

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Anik Ahmed, Sharif SM Raihan, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Chandra Bhomic, Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Abdul Kadir, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Guneththi Ravidu

Roma Cricket Club: Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage, Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi Samarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage

RCC vs RBMS Full Squads

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Munsurul Amin, Abdul Kadir, DewpuraTinusha, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, GuneththiRavidu, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Anik Ahmed, Sharif SM Raihan, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Chandra Bhomic, Hossain Adnan

Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning, Kaniska Weligamage, Indika Senn, Pruthuvi Samarage, Denham Seneviratne, Danmika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabhat Ekneligoda, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage

