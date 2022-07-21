RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 15 and 16 Fantasy Hints

RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 15 and 16 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Roma CC vs Roma Capennelle, Playing 11s For Today's Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome 4 PM and 6 PM IST July 21, Thursday

Here is the ECS T10 Rome 2022 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, RCC vs ROR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCC vs ROR Playing 11s ECS T10 Rome 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Roma CC vs Royal Roma, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Rome 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Rome 2022 Series match 15 and 16 toss between Roma CC vs Roma Capennelle will take place at 3:30 PM & 5:30 PM IST respectively.

Time – July 21, 4 PM and 6 PM

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Italy.

RCC vs RC Dream11 Team

Sujith Rillagodage, Rahat Ahmed, Prabath Ekneligoda (VC), Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza-II, Dinidu Marage ,Kevin Kekulawala, Sumair Ali (C), Dammika Aththanayaka, Michele Morettini, Thakshila Korale

RCC vs RC Probable Playing XI

Roma CC: Sumair Ali, Dane Kirby, Kevin Kekulawala, Zaryan Ijaz, Leandro Jayarajah©(wk), Amir Hamza, Ijaz Ahmmad, Karthik Raghavan, Michele Morettini, Denish Silva, Zaib Aurang

Roma Capennelle: Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Rahat Ahmed, Sujith Rillagodage©(wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Denham Seneviratne, Achintha Naththandige, Thakshila Korale, Pruthuvi Samarage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga