RCC vs ROR Dream11 Team Predictions

Roma CC vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RCC vs ROR at Roma Cricket Ground: Roma CC have won three of their four matches so far while losing just one. On the other hand, Royal Roma have suffered defeat in all their five matches and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. Also Read - LIO vs EAG Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions For Kerala T20 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XI Suggestions For Today's Match 22 KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles

Roma CC vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCC vs ROR, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Roma CC Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Roma Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Roma CC vs Royal Roma Girona ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RCC vs ROR T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Match 9 at Roma Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST March 17 Wednesday

RCC vs ROR Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 10 between Roma CC and Royal Roma will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 17. Also Read - ROY vs TUS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 10 AM IST March 17 Wednesday

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

RCC vs ROR My Dream11 Team

Dinidu Marage (captain), Arif Muhammad (vice-captain), Nur Mohammod, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Reddy Vajrala, Muneeb Niazi, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dammika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn, Thakshila Korale

RCC vs ROR Probable Playing XIs

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Sujith Rillagodage, Alessandro Sabelli, Pruthuvi Samarage, Denham Seneviratne, Indika Senn, Kaniska Weligamage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Navodh Kalansuriya, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga

Royal Roma: Bejawada Phanindra, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Shahid Gulzar, Anil Kumar, Dharamvir Kumar, Sohail Mahamood, Arif Muhammad, Muneeb Niazi

RCC vs ROR Full Squads

Roma Cricket Club: Thushara Samarakoon, Mark Jayasinghe, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Shameera Kuruppu, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage, Alessandro Sabelli, Indika Senn, Pruthuvi Samarage, Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga

Royal Roma: Sohail Mahamood Bhupinder Dev, Mohammad Munir, Mubarak Hossain, Akhil Govada, Usman Mubashar, F Islam, Harkirat Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Bilal Muhammad, Usama Butt, Milap Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Bejawada Phanindra, Nur Mohammod, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar, Umar Shahzad, Dharamvir Kumar, Hardeep Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCC Dream11 Team/ ROR Dream11 Team/ Roma CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.