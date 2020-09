RCCC vs BRCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Match 9, Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 1:30 PM IST

Match 10, Roma Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club, 3:30 PM IST

Match 11 Roma Capanelle Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club, 5:30 PM IST

Match 12, Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 8:00 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Roma Capanelle Cricket Club and Brescia Cricket Club will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – September 3.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

RCCC vs BRCC My Dream11 Team

S. Khan (captain), Vikram Sharda (vice-captain), Babar Hussain, Sumair Ali, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Reddy Vajrala, Leandro Jayarajah, Qulb Sajjad, Emi Ghulam, Javed Muhammaad

RCCC vs BRCC Squads

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club: Vikram Sharda, Leandro Jayarajah, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala

Brescia Cricket Club: Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Naseer Hussain, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

