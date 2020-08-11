RCD vs BECC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction RC Dresden vs Berlin Eagles CC, 6th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RCD vs BECC at Ostrapark: In the sixth match of the ECS T10- Dresden, RC Dresden take on Berlin Eagles CC. After the end of Day 1, RCD with three wins out of three matches took the top spot with six points while Berline Eagles were at the bottom of the standings having lost all their three games. USG Chemnitz are at the second spot with four points thanks to two wins from four matches while BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia did not play on the opening day of the tournament.

You can check the RCD vs BECC Dream11 here.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between RC Dresden and Berlin Eagles CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



RCD vs BECC My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Kamboj (captain), Rahul Grover (vice-captain), Chamila Bandara, Vivek Nandkumar, Zahid Mahmood, Younis Ahmadzai, Syed Waqar Hussain, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Bashar Khan, Kapil Chandnani, Naser Hamed

RCD vs BECC Squads

Berlin Eagles CC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

RC Dresden: Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep Kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool

