RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge, 17th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RCD vs BSCR at Ostrapark: In the seventeenth T10 match of the ECS T10- Dresden, RC Dresden will square off against BSC Rehberge. Dresden have played six matches – won four and lost two. Rehberge have also played six – won five and lost one so far.

We are into the third day of the event now. After the first three days of competition, BSC Rehberge are at the top spot with five wins and one defeat from their six matches. They have 10 points. On the second spot are BSV Britannia who have won all four of their matches so far to be at eight points. At the third spot were RC Dresden with four wins from six matches while USG Chemnitz and Berlin Eagles CC are at the fourth and fifth position respectively in the points tally after Wednesday's matches.

You can check the RCD vs BSCR Dream11 here.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between RC Dresden and BSC Rehberge will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



RCD vs BSCR My Dream11 Team

Sajid Liaqat (captain), Noorudin Mujadaddy (vice-captain), Saeed Safi, Sandeep Kamboj, Rahul Grover, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Vivek Nandkumar, Mustafa Khan Yosefzai, Imran Chaudhry, Kapil Chandnani, Javed Iqbal

RCD vs BSCR Squads

RC Dresden: Sandeep Kamboj, Vivek Nandkumar, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Aniruddh Das, Syed Waqar Hussain, Waqas Khalil, Gulzar Rasool, Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Shahrukh Khan, Nilkantha Sahoo, Waris Taghr, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain, Azam Ali Rajput, Himanshu Bharadwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandani, Ashwin Prakash, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Dipankar Mukherjee, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran

BSC Rehberge: Salman Azhar, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sadiq Sabah, Masood Hasan, Ijaz Ahmad, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Imran Bhukari, Yousaf Khan, Atta ur Rahman, Sohel Mia, Asad Naqvi, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudhary, Javed Iqbal, Saeed Safi, Jafer Luqman, Sajid Liaqat, Ronson Muliyil

