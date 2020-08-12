RCD vs BSVB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Berlin Eagles CC vs BSV Britannia, 12th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RCD vs BSVB at Ostrapark:

This will be BSV Britannia's second match of the competition.

After two days of play and 10 engaging matches, BSC Rehberge have won all four of their matches so far to take the top spot with eight points ahead of RC Dresden who have also eight points. The two top performers are only separated by net run-rate. On the other hand, USG Chemnitz occupy the third spot after two days of play having won two of their six matches while losing the other four. Berin Eagles CC have endured a poor outing in the first two days of the event losing all their six matches.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between RC Dresden and BSV Britannia will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



RCD vs BSVB My Dream11 Team

Mohit Negi (captain), Syed Waqar Hussain (vice-captain), Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Latif, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandnani, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Vivek Nandkumar, Azam Ali Rajput, Himanshu Bharadwaj

RCD vs BSVB Squads

RC Dresden: Himanshu Bharadwaj, Vivek Nandkumar, Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Aniruddh Das, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Waqas Khalil, Gulzar Rasool, Shahrukh Khan, Ashwin Prakash, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Dipankar Mukherjee, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran, Nilkantha Sahoo, Waris Taghr, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandani, Syed Waqar Hussain

BSV Britannia: Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Shubham Patil, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia

