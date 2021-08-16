RCD vs FBL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Dresden

Rugby Cricket Dresden vs Fuchse Berlin Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RCD vs FBL at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: In match no.1 and 2 of ECS T10 Dresden tournament, Fuchse Berlin Lions will take on Rugby Cricket Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV on Monday. The ECS T10 Dresden RCD vs FBL match will start at 12 PM IST – August 16. Both teams will play two matches back-to-back, giving the teams pretty little time to make changes and form new plans. Rugby Cricket Dresden have been one of the most consistent clubs in East Germany and expectations are high from them. On the other hand, Fuchse Berlin Lions would be making their debut this season and it would be interesting to see how they perform. Here is the ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCD vs FBL Dream11 Team Prediction, RCD vs FBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, RCD vs FBL Probable XIs ECS T10 Dresden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rugby Cricket Dresden vs Fuchse Berlin Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Dresden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden toss between Fuchse Berlin Lions and Rugby Cricket Dresden will take place at 12 PM IST – August 16.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

RCD vs FBL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Indika Gunasekara

Batsmen – Chamila Bandara, Vivek Nandkumar Chakankar, Kapil Chandnani

All-rounders – Gulzar Rasool, Sudesh Wickramasekera (VC), Stefane Siriwardana, Amrit Pal (C)

Bowlers – Nouman Stanikzai, Rahul Grover, Shamal Hydari

RCD vs FBL Probable Playing XIs

Rugby Cricket Dresden: Vivek Nandkumar, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandani, Shahrukh Khan, Amrit Pal, Gulzar Rasool, Roman Sahar, Shanku Bhowmick, Almas Tariq, Bilal Sheikh.

Fuchse Berlin Lions: Chamila Bandara, Indika Gunasekara, Shamal Hydari, Nauman Stanikzai, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Shamal Hydari, Neel Ranasinghe, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Tharanga Loku Liyana, Ganidu Arumadura, Praveen Nattramilarasu.

RCD vs FBL Squads

Rugby Cricket Dresden: Almas Tariq, Vivek Nandkumar, Bilal Sheikh, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Sachin Kumar, Rahul Grover, Vikas Manjunatha, Roman Sahar, Amrit Pal, Gulzar Rasool, Shanku Bhowmick, Vikas Manjunatha, Sachin Kumar, Hammad Ali.

Fuchse Berlin Lions: Stefane Siriwardana, Chamila Bandara, AB Gazizadeh, Ganidu Arumadura, Indika Gunasekara, Derek Seto, Shamal Hydari, Shamal Hydari, Nauman Stanikzai, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Neel Ranasinghe, Luskshan Parera, Tiron De-Alwis, Vinny Muruhesapillai.

