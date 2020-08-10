RCD vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz, 1st T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RCD vs USGC at Ostrapark: The opening match of the ECS T10 – Dresden will be played between RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz at 12:30 pm IST today. Also Read - ECS T10 - Dresden Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest T10 Matches, Timings in India, Full Squads And Schedule

You can check the RCD vs USGC Dream11 here. Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI in Trouble, After VIVO Exit, Calls to Drop PayTM, Byju’s & Dream11 Grow: Report

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days. Also Read - TWT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL T20 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Twiga Titans vs Buffalo Blasters T20 Match, Probable XIs at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club 5.30 PM IST August 9

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



RCD vs USGC My Dream11 Team

G Rasool (C), S Roy (VC), G Manoharan, M Islam, A Das, A Prakash, S Hussain, S Reddy, A Vijayalaxmi, B Zadran, A Chougale

RCD vs USGC Squads

USG Chemnitz: Naga Pawankumar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Prakash Singh, Sahith Reddy, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Abdul Basir, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Zakki Rezai, Ananthu Ajikumar, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Balaji Venkatraj, Arul Dinesh, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sibaji Roy, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rahulganapathi Mathavan

RC Dresden: Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCD Dream11 Team/ USGC Dream11 Team/ RC Dresden Dream11 Team/ USG Chemnitz Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more