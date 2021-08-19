RCD vs VIK Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Dresden

Rugby Cricket Dresden vs FC Viktoria 89 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RCD vs VIK at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: In match no. 13 and 14 of ECS T10 Dresden tournament, FC Viktoria 89 will take on Rugby Cricket Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV on Thursday. The ECS T10 Dresden RCD vs VIK match will start at 12 PM IST – August 19. RC Dresden are playing top-quality cricket at the moment. They have won all of their 4 matches in a convincing manner. They have moved to the top spot in the standings with 8 points. On the other hand, having lost their first game against BSC Rehberge 1945 in a high scoring encounter, FC Viktoria didn't look back and won their next three matches. They are ready for the fight against the table-toppers RC Dresden. Here is the ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCD vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction, RCD vs VIK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, RCD vs VIK Probable XIs ECS T10 Dresden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rugby Cricket Dresden vs FC Viktoria 89, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Dresden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden toss between FC Viktoria 89 and Rugby Cricket Dresden will take place at 12 PM IST – August 19.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

RCD vs VIK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Mustafa Khan

Batsmen – Sandeep Kamboj, Waleed Aslam, Arjun Nagathankandy, Hossain Mobarak

All-rounders – Zahid Mahmood (C), Gulzar Rasool (VC), Amrit Pal

Bowlers – Ehsan Latif, Rahul Grover, Harsha Gopireddy

RCD vs VIK Probable Playing XIs

Rugby Cricket Dresden: Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Sandeep Kamboj (C), Gulzar Rasool, Kapil Chandnani, Vikas Manjunatha, Azam Ali Rajput, Rahul Grover, Nilakantha Sahoo, Hammad Ali, Tamaljit Day, Foqrul Islam.

FC Viktoria 89: Zahid Mahmood, Asad Hussain, Usman Hadi, Zeeshan Sahi (C), Zamir Haider, Rohit Unnithan, Harsha Gopireddy, Arjun Nagathankandy, Ehsan Latif, Harsha Busireddy, Juno Varghese.

RCD vs VIK Squads

Rugby Cricket Dresden: Amrit Pal, Aniruddh Das, Azam Rajput, Belal Zadran, Gulzar Rasool, Hammad Ali, Hossain Mobarak, Ijaz Ahmed, Sandeep Kamboj, Arun Harkanchi, Mustafa Khan, Sachin Kumar, Shanku Bhowmick, Almas Tariq, Bilal Sheikh, Harisha Sreekantaiah, Kapil Chandnani, Nilakantha Sahoo, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Roman Sahar, Shahrukh Khan, Waris Taghr, Surendra Prasad, Vikas Manjunatha, Vivek Nandkumar.

FC Viktoria 89: Bilal Hussain, Munir Hussain, Tanvir Butt, Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje, Raza Amar, Sonam Ravi, Tojo Thomas, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Sahi, Rohit Unnithan, Zamir Haider, Ehsan Latif, Harsha Busireddy, Harsha Gopireddy, Juno Varghese, Manu Thomas, Andi Miirza, Arjun Nagathankandy, Asad Hussain.

