Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ross County vs Dundee United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Scottish League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RCNT vs DUN at Global Energy Stadium: In the upcoming Scottish League 2020 fixture on Saturday evening, Ross County will take on Dundee United at the Global Energy Stadium – August 15 in India. The Scottish League RCNT vs DUN match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. In terms of league standings, Ross County are at the third spot with seven points on board courtesy two wins and a draw.

On the other hand, Dundee United, are at the fifth position in the league with four points through a draw, win and a defeat. Dundee will be eager to bring out their best against Ross County who seem to have sprung onto some confidence early on in the campaign. Here is the Dream11 Prediction RCNT vs DUN for the fixture ahead. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Scottish League is also not available online for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between Ross County and Dundee United will start at 7.30 PM IST – Augsut 15 in India.

Venue: Global Energy Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – B Siegrist

Defenders – J Reid, A Iacovitti, C Donaldson, C Randall

Midfielders – P Pawlett, L Bolton, J Mullin, R Draper

Forwards – Nicky Clark (VC), Ross Stewart (C)

RCNT vs DUN Predicted Playing XIs

Ross County: Ross Munro, Tom Grivosti, Connor Randall, Coll Donaldson, Adam Mackinnon, Jordan Tillson, Ross Stewart, Josh Reid, Keith Watson, Stephen Kelly, Oli Shaw.

Dundee United: Benjamin Siegrist, Liam Smith, Lewis Neilson, Luke Bolton, Peter Pawlett, Paul McMullan, Chris Mochrie, Adam King, Nicky Clark, Lawrence Shankland, Cammy Smith.

RCNT vs DUN SQUADS

Ross County (RCNT): Ross Munro, Ross Laidlaw, Josh Reid, Keith Watson, Carl Tremarco, Alex Iacovitti, Liam Fontaine, Coll Donaldson, Tom Grivosti, Callum Morris, Connor Randall, Stephen Kelly, Blair Spittal, Michael Gardyne, Regan Charles-Cook, Iain Vigurs, Joe Chalmers, Josh Mullin, Harry Paton, Ross Draper, Jordan Tillson, Adam Mackinnon, Oli Shaw, Ross Stewart, Lee Erwin, Matthew Wright, Billy McKay.

Dundee United (DUN): Jack Newman, Deniz Mehmet, Benjamin Siegrist, Ryan Edwards, Lewis Neilson, Liam Smith, Luke Bolton, Jamie Robson, Kieran Freeman, Adrian Sporle, Mark Connolly, Mark Reynolds, Declan Glass, Chris Mochrie, Peter Pawlett, Calum Butcher, Paul McMullan, Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes, Adam King, Louis Appere, Cammy Smith, Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark, Logan Chalmers.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCNT Dream11 Team/ DUN Dream11 Team/ Ross County Dream11 Team/ Dundee United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.