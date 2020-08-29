Dream11 Hints

RCNT vs LVG Scottish League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Ross County vs Livingston Football Match at 7:30 PM IST August 29: Also Read - JHN vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's St. Johnstone vs Aberdeen Football Match at McDiarmid Park 12 AM IST August 21

Ross County vs Livingston Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Ross County vs Livingston Dream11 Team Player List, LVG Dream11 Team Player List, RCNT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Ross County vs Livingston Scottish League 2020, Online Football Tips – Scottish League 2020, Online Football Tips And Prediction – RCNT vs LVG Scottish League 2020 Also Read - LVG vs RNG Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Livingston vs Rangers Football Match, Predicted XIs at Tony Macaroni Arena 9 PM IST August 16

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between Ross County vs Livingston will start at 7:30 PM IST – August 29 in India. Also Read - RCNT vs DUN Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Ross County vs Dundee United Football Match, Predicted XIs at Global Energy Stadium 12.30 PM IST August 15

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: McCrorie

Defenders: Donaldson, Reid, Randall

Midfielders: Vigurs, Sibbald, Pittman, Forrest

Forwards: Draper, Stewart, McKay

SQUADS

Ross County (RCNT): Ross Munro, Ross Laidlaw, Josh Reid, Keith Watson, Carl Tremarco, Alex Iacovitti, Liam Fontaine, Coll Donaldson, Tom Grivosti, Callum Morris, Connor Randall, Stephen Kelly, Blair Spittal, Michael Gardyne, Regan Charles-Cook, Iain Vigurs, Joe Chalmers, Josh Mullin, Harry Paton, Ross Draper, Jordan Tillson, Adam Mackinnon, Oli Shaw, Ross Stewart, Lee Erwin, Matthew Wright, Billy McKay

Livingston (LVG): Robby McCrorie, Gary Maley, Brian Schwake, Max Stryjek, Efe Ambrose, Alan Lithgow, Jon Guthrie, Cece Pepe, Jack Fitzwater, Ciaron Brown, Jack McMillan, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Carlo Pignatiello, Nicky Devlin, Marvin Bartley, Scott Pittman, Robbie Crawford, Scott Robinson, Steve Lawson, Keaghan Jacobs, Alan Forrest, Craig Sibbald, Aymen Souda, Jason Holt, Scott Tiffoney, Raffaele De Vita, Lyndon Dykes, Matej Poplatnik, Jack Hamilton, Salim Kouider-Aissa

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCNT Dream11 Team/ LVG Dream11 Team/ Ross County Dream11 Team/ Livingston Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.