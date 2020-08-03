Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ross County vs Motherwell Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Scottish League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RCNT vs MTH at Global Energy Stadium: On day 3 of the Scottish League, Ross County will square off against Motherwell at their home ground – Global Energy Stadium – Monday late night (August 4 in India). The Scottish League RCNT vs MTH encounter will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. Ross County will try to make a positive start after finishing at the tenth position last edition of the competition. Meanwhile, Motherwell will try to push themselves harder for victory. They finished third in the last season. This is the first match of the season for both the teams. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Scottish League is also not available online for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between Ross County and Motherwell will start at 12.15 AM IST – Augsut 4 in India.

Venue: Global Energy Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Laidlaw

Defenders – McGinley, Laime Grimshaw

Midfielders – Polworth (VC), Turnbull, Campbell, Vigurs, Paton

Forwards – Long (C), Shaw

RCNT vs MTH Predicted Playing XIs

Ross County: Ross Munro, Tom Grivosti, Connor Randall, Coll Donaldson, Adam Mackinnon, Jordan Tillson, Ross Stewart, Josh Reid, Keith Watson, Stephen Kelly, Oli Shaw.

Motherwell: PJ Morrison, Yusuf Hussain, Ricki Lamie, Jake Hastie, Chris Long, Declan Gallagher, Jermaine Hyton, Tony Watt, Ross Maciver, Liam Polworth, Jordan White.

RCNT vs MTH SQUADS

Ross County (RCNT): Ross Munro, Ross Laidlaw, Josh Reid, Keith Watson, Carl Tremarco, Alex Iacovitti, Liam Fontaine, Coll Donaldson, Tom Grivosti, Callum Morris, Connor Randall, Stephen Kelly, Blair Spittal, Michael Gardyne, Regan Charles-Cook, Iain Vigurs, Joe Chalmers, Josh Mullin, Harry Paton, Ross Draper, Jordan Tillson, Adam Mackinnon, Oli Shaw, Ross Stewart, Lee Erwin, Matthew Wright, Billy McKay.

Motherwell (MTH): PJ Morrison, Scott Fox, Trevor Carson, Yusuf Hussain, Nathan McGinley, Barry Maguire, Ricki Lamie, Declan Gallagher, Bevis Mugabi, Jermaine Hyton, Harry Robinson, Liam Polworth, Mark OHara, David Turnbull, Allan Campbell, Liam Grimshaw, Jake Hastie, Liam Donnelly, Dean Cornelius, Jamie Semple, Sherwin Seedorf, Jordan White, Tony Watt, Callum Lang, Ross Maciver, Chris Long.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCNT Dream11 Team/ MTH Dream11 Team/ Ross County Dream11 Team/ Motherwell Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.