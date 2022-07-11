RCP vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints
RCP vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Cricket Padova vs Lucca CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy, 2 PM IST July 11, Monday
Here is the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCP vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction, RCP vs LCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCP vs LCC Playing 11s ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Cricket Padova vs Lucca CC, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Bologona 2022 Series toss between Royal Cricket Padova and Lucca CC will take place at 1.30 PM IST
Time – July 11, 2PM IST
Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.
RCP vs LCC My Dream 11 Team
Vice-Captain – Dilshan Fernando, Thisara Fernando
Keeper – Manoj Rodrigo
Batsmen – Dilshan Fernando (vc), Chamara Weerasinghe, Madusha Dilmin, Thisara Fernando
All-rounders – Clarance Nishshanka, Angelo Andradege ©, Asitha Liyanage
Bowlers – Jeewan Fernando, Pradeep Kumara-I, Gayan Lakshitha
RCP vs LCC Probable Playing XI
Lucca CC: Tharidu Wijesinghe, Thisara Fernando, Madusha Dilmin, Ushan Navoda, Kavishka Himsara, Asitha Liyanage, Piumala Gayantha, Yasintha Dias, Muditha Wijesinghe, Pradeep Kumara, Roshen Adithya
Royal Cricket Padova: Manoj Rodrigo, Ganidu Kosgampala, Dulaj Vimukthi, Chamara Weerasinghe, Dilshan Fernando, Manjula Prasath, Senura Aravinda, Clarance Nishshanka, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Sena Dharmasena.
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.