RCP vs PAD Dream11 Team Predictions

Royal Cricket Padova vs Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 5 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RCP vs PAD at Venezia Cricket Ground: In the fifth match of the ECS T10 – Venice, Royal Cricket Padova will lock horns with Padova. Royal have played two matches so far – won one and lost two while Padova have lost both of their matches. Also Read - NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match at McLean Park, Napier 11:30 AM IST March 30, Tuesday

Royal Cricket Padova vs Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCP vs PAD, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Team Player List, Padova Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Royal Cricket Padova vs Padova ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RCP vs PAD T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - AMB vs EME Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kerala Women's T20 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Team Amber vs Team Emerald Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 10 AM IST

RCP vs PAD Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 5 between Royal Cricket Padova and Padova will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 30. Also Read - FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Fujairah vs Ajman - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 15 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:00 PM IST March 29 Monday

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

RCP vs PAD My Dream11 Team

Damith Warnakulasuriya (captain), Sameera Kurukulasuriya (vice-captain), Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Nishan Arachchige, Salinda Kodikara, Cresley Fernando, Dishan Fernando, Nuwan Arachchige, Akash Handun, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Anton Costa

RCP vs PAD Probable Playing XIs

Padova: Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera, Sampath Ungamannadige, Akash Handun, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva

Royal Cricket Padova: Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Lahiru Thommage, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando

RCP vs PAD Full Squads

Padova: Anton Costa, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera, Prabath Marasingha, Ranil Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Cresley Fernando, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda

Royal Cricket Padova: Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lasanka Wijewardana, Subith Gamage, Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo and Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, Malwanage Fernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Angelo Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCP Dream11 Team/ PAD Dream11 Team/ Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Team Prediction/ Padova Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Venice/ Online Cricket Tips and more.