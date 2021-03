RCP vs TRA Dream11 Team Predictions

Royal Cricket Padova vs Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 2 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RCP vs TRA at Venezia Cricket Ground:

ECS T10 continues in Italy with the action now shifting to Venice from Bologna. In Venice, five Italian teams will lock horns for the title including Royal Padova, Lonigo, Padova, Trentino Aquila and Venezia. The series will be played across six days and will include 24 matches.

Royal Cricket Padova vs Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice

RCP vs TRA Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 2 between Royal Cricket Padova and Trentino Aquila will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 29.

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

RCP vs TRA My Dream11 Team

D Fernando (captain), T Mehmood (vice-captain), W Tharindu, U Arshad-I, A Andradege, M Zaka-Ullah-Khan, R Mohammed, S Kurukulasuriya, A Mohammed, A Saleem, T Badalge Randajeewa

RCP vs TRA Probable Playing XIs

Royal Cricket Padova: Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Angelo Andradege, Akila Asurappulige, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage Jay, Shashindra Witharanage, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Sajith Thenahandi, Clarance Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando

Trentino Aquila: Tahir Mehmood, Rameez Mohammad, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Zaka-Ullah-Khan, Aqib Mohammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Lovepreet Singh-II, Gurpreet Singh-III, Usman Arshad-I, Muhammad Waseem Asghar

RCP vs TRA Full Squads

Royal Cricket Padova: Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, MalwanageFernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lasanka Wikehwardana, Subith Gamage, Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo, Angelo Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Clarance Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenanhandi

Trentino Aquila: Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar

