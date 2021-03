RCP vs VEN Dream11 Team Predictions

Royal Cricket Padova vs Venezia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 9 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RCP vs VEN at Venezia Cricket Ground: Table-toppers Venezia will look forward to continue their winning run when they take on Royal Cricket Padova in match no. 9 of the ECS T10 league today. Venezia have won all their four matches so far while Royal have won one of their four matches while losing the remaining three.

Royal Cricket Padova vs Venezia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice

RCP vs VEN Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 9 between Royal Cricket Padova and Venezia will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 31. Also Read - SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Sharjah vs Fujairah - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 16 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST March 30 Tuesday

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

RCP vs VEN My Dream11 Team

Nazmul Haque (captain), Vidana Dananjaya (vice-captain), Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Dishan Fernando, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder

RCP vs VEN Probable Playing XIs

Royal Cricket Padova: Lahiru Thommage, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo

Venezia: Alamin Hossain, Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder

RCP vs VEN Full Squads

Royal Cricket Padova: Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, Malwanage Fernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Angelo Andradege, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenahandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lasanka Wijewardana, Subith Gamage, Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo and Manoj Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage

Venezia: Miah Alamin, Raju Miah, Mahbub Khan, Sharif Ahmmed, Shermin Gomes, Sojun Islam, Ezajul Hosen, Kamrul Haque, Mahmudul Islam, Sabuj Mondal, Shagar Choquder, Simone Bolgan, Alamin Hossain, Hridoy Abdul, Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque, Nishantha N Fernando D, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mehedi Nitol

