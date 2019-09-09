Ravi Shastri was re-appointed as the head coach for the Indian senior men’s cricket team in August by Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Now, it has been learnt that Shastri is all set to get a hike in his CTC by the BCCI.

Reportedly, the current head coach works at an annual salary of Rs 8 crore. But, if the recent media reports are to be believed, Shastri is expected to get a hike of 20% which could make his annual package to somewhere around Rs 9.5 to 10 crore. Other than him, the salary of the entire supporting staff would be increased as well.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun could see his annual package rise to around Rs 3.5 crore, while the fielding coach R Sridhar could also draw the same amount. The newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour, who replaced Sanjay Bangar for the position, will be earning something between Rs 2.5 to 3 crore.

After his re-appointment, Shastri said his focus would be on building an Indian team that will leave behind its legacy for others to follow. “The reason why I came in here is the belief I had in this team, the belief that they could leave a legacy which very few teams have left behind which other teams going down will try and emulate,” BCCI.TV had quoted Shastri.

Despite being the head coach for more than two years and leading India to a historic series victory in Australia, he has been criticized time and again for failing to produce a team which could win ICC tournaments. The Indian team, which was considered the favourites to win this year’s World Cup, lost miserably in the semi-final against New Zealand under his tutelage.