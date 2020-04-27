Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Real Esteli vs Jinotega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match RE vs JN at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello: In the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020, Real Esteli will be taking on Jinotega in an exciting match at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello on Sunday night (Monday early morning in India). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 4.30 AM (IST). Real Esteli are coming off a massive win over Mastepe. They won that game 100-38. The best players in that game were Jose Reyes who finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists; Jensen Campbel who finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists; Angels Salazar who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds with 2 blocks, and Sharlon Hodgson with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs Bonanza Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's LM vs BN Match at Alexis Arguello 9.30PM IST

Jinotega are coming off a convincing win over Bonanza where they beat them 93-78. The best players for that game were, Emilio Mendoza with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists to go with 3 steals; Franklin Omier with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals; and Arnulfo Mendoza with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Also Read - ISL vs VIT Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Isloch Minsk Raion vs FC Vitebsk at KFP Minsk 8:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: D. Gutierrez, D. Cacho (SP), J. Reyes Also Read - LOP vs KHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Tajikistan Higher League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's FC Lokomotiv-Pamir vs FC Khatlon Match at Pamir Stadium 5:00 PM IST

Shooting-guards: G. Smith, S. Hodgson

Small-forwards: M. Hernandez

Power-forwards: F. Pauth

Centre: T. Humphreys

RE vs JN Starting 5s

Real Esteli: Dalton Cacho (PG), Sharlon Hodgson (SG), Jonathan Jimenez (SF), Andy Perez (PF), Jensen Campbell (C).

Jinotega: Juan Herrera (PG), Emilio Mendoza (SG), Ariel Perez (SF), Arnulfo Mendoza (PF), Troy Humohreys (C).

RE vs JN Likely Squads

Real Esteli: Dalton Cacho, Jose Reyes, Gabriel Guerrero Navarrete, Sharlon Hodgson, Andy Hodgson Williams, Adonis Garcia, Jonathan Jimenez, Yassir Cruz, Milton Hernandez, Andy Perez, Farrell Pauth, Jilmer Castillo, Jensen Campbell, Argels Salazar, Jeybon Hulse Forbes

Brumas Jinotega: Juan Herrera, Dixon Gutierrez, Agustin Huerta, Emilio Mendoza, Frankin Omier, Gregory Smith, Ariel Perez, Moises Leiva, Said Escoto, Arnulfo Mendoza, Yader Altamirano, Troy Humphreys, Jorge Zelays

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RE Dream11 Team/ JN Dream11 Team/ Real Esteli Dream11 Team/ Brumas Jinotega Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.