Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Real Esteli vs Juigalpa Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match RE vs JU at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello: In an exciting Nicaragua Basketball League match, Real Esteli will be squared off against Juigalpa at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello on Saturday night (Sunday early morning in India). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 2 AM (IST). Real Esteli are placed at the second position in the standings with 27 points under their belt. So far they have played 16 matches competition, out of which they have won 11 matches and lost five matches. In the previous match, they played against the team Carazo and won by scoring 93 points while the opponent team scored 73 points. Sharon Hodgson is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while Dalton Cacho is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. Jensen Campell has also been averaging in double digits. The team shooting 27.4% from the three-point range and 52.9% from the free-throw line. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Dinamo Minsk vs FK Slutsk Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For DIN vs SLU Today's Match at Traktor Stadium, Minsk 8.30PM IST

On the other hand, Juigalpa are currently on a four-game winning streak, are placed at the ninth spot in the league standings. However, they have never faced Real Estelli before in the competition. In the 14 matches they have played so far in the tournament, Juigalpa have won eight matches and lost six. Walter Diaz is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Ricardo Diaz is averaging 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals. The team is shooting 28.9% from the three-point range and 52% from the free-throw line per game. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Rukh Brest FC vs Gorodeya FC Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For RKH vs GOR Today's Match at Yunost Stadium, Brest 6.30PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: D. Cacho, R. Diaz Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Chinatrust Brothers vs Rakuten Monkeys CPBL 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's CTB vs RM Match at Tainan Baseball Stadium 4PM IST

Shooting-guards: L. Vargas

Small-forwards: R. Arana

Power-forwards: W. Diaz (SP)

Centre: J. Campbell, A. Salazar, R. Lorio

RE vs JU Starting 5s

Real Esteli: Dalton Cacho (PG), Sharlon Hodgson (SG), Jonathan Jimenez (SF), Andy Perez (PF), Jensen Campbell (C).

Juigalpa: Richard Diaz (PG), Stanling Lopez (SG), Roger Arana (SF), Walter Diaz (PG), Roberto Lorio (C).

RE vs JU Likely Squads

Real Esteli: Jose Reyes, Gabriel Guerrero Navarrete, Andy Hodgson Williams, Adonis Garcia, Yassir Cruz, Milton Hernandez, Farrell Pauth, Jilmer Castillo, Jeydon Hulse Forbes, Argels Salzar, Dalton Cacho, Sharlon Hodgson, Jonathan Jimenez, Andy Perez, Jensen Campbell.

Juigalpa: Ricardo Diaz, Hendry Rocha, Stanling Lopez, Luis Vargas, Runnel Baez, Roger Arana, Marlon Fenandez, Kenneth Perez, Walter Diaz, Carlos Gil, Roberto Martinez, Karil Padilla, Roberto Lorio, Jonathan Gonzalez, Kenneth Flores Lazo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RE Dream11 Team/ JU Dream11 Team/ Real Esteli Dream11 Team/ Juigalpa Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.