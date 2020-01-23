New Zealand enter the five-match Twenty20 International series against heavyweights India on the back on a humiliating Test series loss to Australia which has put the scanner on captain Kane Williamson’s leadership skills.

The 0-3 defeat against Australia has forced the New Zealand authorities to set up a review with Williamson’s captaincy on the line as well.

Williamson however, does not seem concerned about the situation and is willing to relinquish captaincy for the good of the team.

“For me it’s always been about what is the best for the team. If those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there is a thought that it will be best for the team, then my stance is whatever right and fits the group,” he said on the eve of the first T20I against India at Eden Park in Auckland.

“So, I’m open to whatever is good for the group and to move the team in those directions. And you want to be making good decisions. Once again, not just a personal thing but a team thing.”

Williamson has asked the Blackcaps to move on from the disappointment and focus on the India series. “You need to keep moving on. The schedule is such that challenges keep coming thick and fast and now we got a great opportunity against India who are one of the top sides in the world but different personnel in terms of the T20 format and the guys are looking forward to the challenge,” he explained.

“At times obviously it is tough. Australia was a humbling experience to get beaten badly like we did. You do want to be playing the best. Not losing.”

He said playing against the best is an opportunity to learn. “I had a few days off in between Australia series and this one, which is nice. Performance wise, you forever want more. Those sorts of results (loss to Australia) do push you to get better and make you better.

“The humbling experience that it was is also an opportunity to keep improving and moving your game forward. It was a disappointing tour but you do need to keep moving and developing.”

New Zealand too are looking at the tough India series as preparation for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup. Williamson outlined that change in format and personnel should help his side overcome the recent defeats.

“It is tough with such a different group and a different format. But I don’t think it’s a matter of burying what happened in Australia. Often growth and improvement comes from exposure, which is what happened in Australia. We were beaten by a far better side in those conditions.”

Williamson, who also captains Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, said that beating India would not be a cakewalk, considering the rich T20 experience in this travelling squad.

“They have a world-class side and I think the IPL has been a fantastic breeding ground for international depth cricketers within India. So we know there are so many world-class players within that side and young talented guys that are perhaps newer to the international arena but have had all that experience playing in competitions like the IPL, which is one of the biggest competitions in franchise cricket,” he concluded.