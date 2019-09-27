The 17th edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships gets underway from September 27 in Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium. The biennial event will be held from September 27 to October 6, 2019.

Around 3500 athletes representing 205 countries will be entering various events.

Doha is expecting ‘approximately 10,000 international guests, 30,000 spectators from outside Qatar and more than 2,000 media personnel.’ It’s the third biggest sporting event in the world and will be broadcast in more than 200 countries reaching expected to reach over 7 million viewers.

Keeping in mind the weather conditions, the Doha event will not have any morning sessions and instead there will be two-part evening sessions with marathon races kicking off at midnight.

Falah the Falcon is the official mascot of the championships who represents “the pursuit of excellence and symbolises the importance of always giving your very best in everything you do.”

As per the official stats book, the renovated stadium will have digital floodlights and air-conditioning technology among other innovations. For the first time, the logos of sponsors of national teams will appear on the kit in which their athletes compete. There will also be a pink track and a new event – the universal (mixed) 4x400m relay.

Below is the schedule of Indian athletes participating at the event:-

September 27

Long Jump (Men): Sreeshankar Murali (Round 1)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men): Dharun Ayyasamy, Jabir Madari Pillyalil (Round 1)

September 28

100 Metres (Women): Dutee Chand (Round 1)

4 x 400 Metres Relay (Mixed): Amoj Jacob, Jisna Mathew, Yahiya Muhammed Anas, Tom Noah Nirmal, Machettira Poovamma Raju, Velluva Koroth Vismaya (Round 1)

September 30

200 Metres (Women): Archana Suseentran (Round 1)

400 Metres (Women): Anjali Devi (Round 1)

Javelin Throw (Women): Annu Rani (September 30, 16:30 (Qualification A and B)

October 1

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men): Avinash Sable (Round 1)

October 2

Shot Put (Men): Tejinder Singh (Round 1)

1500 Metres (Women): Palakeezh Unnikrishnan Chitra (Round 1)

October 3

1500 Metres (Men): Jinson Johnson (Round 1)

October 4-5

20 Kilometres Race Walk (Men): Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Devender Singh (Final)

October 5

4 x 400 Metres Relay (Women): Jisna Mathew, Machettira Poovamma Raju, Velluva Koroth Vismaya (Round 1)

4 x 400 Metres Relay (Men): Amoj Jacob, Yahiya Muhammed Anas, Tom Noah Nirmal (Round 1)

Javelin Throw (Men): Shivpal Singh (Qualification)

October 5-6

Marathon (Men): Thonakal Gopi (Final)