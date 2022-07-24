New Delhi: Virat Kohli reveals his aim for the Asia Cup 2022 saying main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup. India’s ex-skipper Virat Kohli missed the 2018 Asia Cup as he was rested along with many other cricketers. Under then stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, the second-string India side nevertheless extended their dominance in Asia with yet another title win.Also Read - WI vs IND: Twitterverse Slam Middle Order After India Scored 308/7 After 50 Overs Despite Solid Start, See Tweets

Virat Kohli is all set to return in Asia Cup 2022 to the Indian side for the big tournament which begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE. Kohli is the highest run-getter for the India side.

Virat Kohli is currently going through a rough patch as the skipper is unable to score runs. Kohli was unable to smash a ton since 2019. Ex-skipper Kohli is now on rest against West Indies.

The 33-year-old promised to give his best to help the Indian side win the World Cup. The Men in Blue presently have their eyes set on the 2022 T20 World Cup which will be played later in October in Australia while 2023 will witness the ODI World Cup.

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,” said Kohli in a statement released by Star Sports.

Virat Kohli is on the vacation with his family in Paris.