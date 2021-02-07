Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

In the mega encounter, Real Betis will lock horns against Barcelona in a mouth-watering clash of LaLiga Santander at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday night. Barcelona will be looking to continue on their winning run when they lock horns with Real Betis. The Catalans will be looking to make it six wins in six games across all competitions when they face off Betis. On the other hand, Real Betis, are currently placed seventh in La Liga standings and are on a five-game unbeaten run in the competition. However, they come into this match on the back of a penalty shootout defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-final. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Betis vs Barcelona live football match online in India. Also Read - SHF vs CHE Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Chelsea Match at Bramall Lane 12:45 AM IST February 8 Monday

When is the Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will take place on Monday, February 8 in India. Also Read - ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule And All You Need to Know

What are the timings of the Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - Lionel Messi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo And Neymar Jr. to Win Best Men's Player of The Decade Award by IFFHS

Where is the Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will live stream on SonyLIV app, JIO TV in India.

RB vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet

Midfielders: Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri

Strikers: Lionel Messi (C), Loren Moron (VC)

RB vs BAR SQUADS

Real Betis (RB): Antonio Sanabria, Cristian Tello, Borja Iglesias, Loren Morón, Juanmi, Aitor Ruibal, Nabil Fekir, Diego Lainez, William Carvalho, Andrés Guardado, Sergio Canales, Guido Rodríguez, Joaquín, Víctor Camarasa, Paul Akouokou, Rodrigo Sánchez, Aïssa Mandi, Emerson, Juan Miranda, Marc Bartra, Álex Moreno, Víctor Ruiz, Martín Montoya, Sidnei, Jose Calderon, Claudio Bravo, Joel Robles, Dani Martín.

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto.