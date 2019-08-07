Real Kashmir vs Chennai City Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch RK vs CHC Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Durand Cup, Real Kashmir vs Chennai City: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch on TV: Group C kicks off and it will be Real Kashmir and Chennai City who will lock horn at the Kalyani Stadium. The reigning I-League champs will be cautious of the Real Kashmir threat and will not take them lightly. The two teams have met twice and Real Kashmir has got the better of the I-League champions, hence this looks to be a mouthwatering clash.

The Real Kashmir vs Chennai City match will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. at 03:00 PM IST.

The Real Kashmir vs Chennai City match will begin at 1500 Hrs.

The Real Kashmir vs Chennai City match won’t be telecast on television.

The Real Kashmir vs Chennai City match can be live-streamed on Addatimes application.