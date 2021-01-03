Real Madrid showed class on Saturday as they blanked Celta Vigo 2-0 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to go top of the points table. Los Blancos edged Atletico Madrid by a point to become the current leaders of the league. It is a lead that may not last long as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Alaves in under 12 hours. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal During Barcelona's First Training Session in New Year | WATCH

With Sergio Ramos not playing due to an upset stomach, Real Madrid had an opportunity to test their defense sans the stalwart and they lived up to the calling as they did not concede a single goal in the match. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Star Rejects Spartak Moscow in Hilarious Twitter Exchange

It took all of six minutes for Los Blancos to open the scoring when Lucas Vazquez headed home the ball after an assist by Marco Asensio. While it was Vazquez’s 15th LaLiga goal for the Los Blancos, it was Asensio’s 15th assist for the Spanish club. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Tottenham Manager Jose Mourinho on Juventus-Barcelona Icons GOAT Debate

At half-time, Real Madrid held the lead but the game was not over as Celta Vigo came close to equalising on a couple of occasions in the first half.

Eight minutes into the second half – Vazquez and Asensio combined once again to extend the lead. In the 53rd-minute of the match, Vazquez was the one with the assist as Asensio found the back of the net.

Celta Vigo is currently placed eighth in the points table with 23 points.

“We said before the game that after slipping up against Elche we wanted to show our usual aggression and win the ball back high up the pitch,” said Vazquez.

“Right now every game is key, we are on a good run, we didn’t expect to draw the other day but the team is in good shape and if we keep playing like this we’ll be fighting for everything.”

Real Madrid’s next fixture is against Osasuna on January 9.