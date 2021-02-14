Real Madrid beat Valencia 2-0 on Sunday to edge Barcelona and got to the second spot in the LaLiga points tally. Los Blancos has been in top form lately, winning three consecutive games. It took 12 minutes for Karim Benzema to find the back of the net and get things underway. Benzema made the most of a Tony Kroos pass as he had ample time and space to pick his shot and fire into the far bottom corner. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming LaLiga 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch RM vs VAL Live Football Match

With the lead, Madrid looked to be playing confident and some good football as Valencia trued their level best to find the equaliser in the first half, but failed. Kroos, who is making a comeback to the side after being suspended for the game against Getafe, got himself on the socresheet minutes with minutes to go for the break. He finished off a brilliant move by driving a first-time shot low into the net from the edge of the area. Also Read - Napoli vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch NAP vs JUVE Live Football Match

In the second half, there was a third goal, but VAR denied it as it was called off-side. It was the easiest of the three goals. A simple ball over the top from Nacho saw both Mendy and Vinicius sprint into the final third. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Getafe: Zinedine Zidane's Men Overcome Injury Crisis With 2-0 Win in La Liga

During the match, Madrid enjoyed 61 per cent of ball possession. Madrid had 16 shots on goal, while Valencia could manage only four. Valencia collected three yellow cards, while Madrid kept it clean.

With the three points, Real ensured they are in touching distance of table toppers Atletico Madrid who beat Granada 2-1 on Saturday and have two games in hand. Valencia are 12th with 24 points.

Looks like it could be a tight finish in LaLiga at the end of the season.