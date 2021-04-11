Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the mouthwatering El Classico on Sunday to go top of the table. Karim Benzema and Tony Kroos found the back of the net as Madrid edged Atletico Madrid to occupy the top spot. Real Madrid was in the third spot behind Lionel Messi’s Barcelona – who was at the second spot before the El Classico. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga in India: El Classico Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on LaLiga Facebook App

Now, Barcelona slips to the third spot, and their worries continue. Karim Benzema opened the scoring as he scored in the 13th-minute of the match. Soon after that, Tony Kroos helped Madrid double the scoreline as he found the back of the net with a stunning free-kick in the 27th-minute of the first half from just outside the box. Once Madrid got a two-goal cushion, they started defending and went into half-time with the 2-0 scoreline.

Barcelona came in aggressively in the second half and their hard work finally paid off when Oscar Mingueza scored in the 60th-minute and became the first defender to score versus Los Blancos since Marc Bartra in April 2014 in the Copa del Rey's final at Mestalla. That goal gave Barca renewed hope and they started pressing for the equaliser, as Zinedine Zidane's side held on.

In the 90th-minute of the game, Cesemiro – who was trying to desperately defend – picked up a red card and had to leave the pitch in the dying moments of the match, leaving the hosts with 10 men.

Barcelona enjoyed more ball possession during the course of the game, but Real Madrid made most of the opportunities created.

Barcelona will next play the Athletic Club in the Copa Del Rey Final, while Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.