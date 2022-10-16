Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, La Liga Score and Match Updates AS IT HAPPENED: Real Madrid defeat FC Barcelona by 3-1. Ferran Torres was the only scorer for Barcelona which did gave the team hope. However, the scoreline became 3-1 courtesy of a thrilling goal by Rodrygo. Fede Valverde gave Real Madrid a 2-0 lead in the first half. Barcelona has got a mountain to climb from this position. Karim Benzema scores in the 10th minute of the match to give an early lead to Real Madrid. The ‘Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night is the big game of Matchday 9 in La Liga.Also Read - Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online & TV In India

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski.