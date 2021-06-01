Real Madrid appointed Carlo Ancelloti as their manager on Tuesday after club legend Zinedine Zidane parted ways with them a few days back. Ancelloti ended his contract with Premier League’s Everton to join his former team, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League title in 2014. Also Read - Sergio Ramos to Manchester City? Real Madrid Captain Heavily Linked to Big Premier League Move

Ancelloti signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid which will run until 2024.

During his last stint with the Los Blancos during 2013-2015, Ancelotti won a total of four trophies including Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the UCL title.



Real Madrid went through a tough phase last season as they ended trophyless – their first in the last 11 years. They finished second on the La Liga points table behind Atletico Madrid.

Zidane decided to leave the club for the second time as manager and slammed the club president and board for not giving him enough support during the tough phase in an open letter on Monday.

While Ancelotti also had a tough time at Everton last season as they started on a high note but the second half of the campaign put them in the 10th spot. However, they managed to beat their bitter rivals, Liverpool, at the Anfield.

The Los Blancos were heavily linked to sign Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino as Zidane’s replacement as Ancelloti name was nowhere in the report till Tuesday.

Madrid have already signed Bayern Munich’s center back David Alaba as a free transfer while experienced Luka Modric also signed a contract extension with the club.