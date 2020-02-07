Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey, the first time it has happened in nearly 65 years after both teams lost their quarterfinal matches on Thursday. Madrid’s unbeaten streak of 21 matches came to halt with a 3-4 loss to Real Sociedad, and Barcelona’s campaign was ended by a stoppage time header from Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

Madrid played out a seven goal thriller which saw Sociedad attain a 3-0 lead with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring in the 22nd minute and Alexander Isak’s brace in a span of two minutes. Marcelo Viera equalised for Madrid three minutes later, but Mikel Merino put Sociedad ahead once again netting a goal in the 69th minute.

Madrid came close to the goal and with less than 10 minutes remaining, Rodrygo fired a shot past Sociedad goalkeeper. Trailing 2-4 at this point, as the match headed into stoppage time, Nacho headed home to put the fans in a frenzy. Further drama unfolded when Andoni Gorosabel received a second yellow and was sent off, but Madrid fell one goal short, allowing Sociedad to advance to the semifinals.

“It hurts, we have to be honest, nobody likes a defeat,” said Madrid boss Zidane. “Despite [trailing] 1-4, we have fought until the end, but it has not been possible. We must congratulate the opponent and also accept losing.”

For Barcelona, a nightmare of a week culminated with their exit as the side was unable to enter their seventh straight Copa final. Gerard Pique walking off due to a groin injury did not help Barcelona, and as the match was into the third minute of stoppage time, Inaki beat Sergio Busquets to glance a header into the net.

“Today everything went well apart from the result. We took a step forward in our play and I’m pleased with many things we did, I’m not only looking at the result,” Barca coach Quique Setien said after the loss.

Barcelona and Madrid have combined to lift the Copa del Rey trophy 49 times, with Madrid winning the trophy 19 times and Barca winning it on 30 occasions.

As per a report in ESPN, it was on May 29, 1955 that the two powerhouses of La Liga, Barcelona and Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on the same day. Madrid had lost to Sevilla and Athletic Club had eliminated Barca. This also means that for the first time since 2009-10, a Copa semifinal will not feature either Barcelona or Madrid.