Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout to win the Spanish Super Cup for the 11th time, and first in the revamped format. After the two teams played out goalless 90 minutes and then another half an hour worth of extra time, Real scored four penalties while Atletico could only manage one.

Captain Sergio Ramos sent Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak the wrong way to score the decisive fourth goal after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric had converted the first three. In comparison, Atletico’s penalty strikes were unforgettable – Saul Niguez struck the post, Thomas Partye’s effort punched out by Thibaut Courtois. Only Kieran Trippier scored for them.

Five minutes before the end of extra time whistle, Real had a scare when midfielder Federico Valverde was shown the red card and sent off for charging down to Alvaro Morata as the Spaniard threatened to score from just outside the box. But Real held their nerves and gave Zinedine Zidane his 10th trophy since he returned to coach the side in 2018.

“I apologise to Morata. I know what I did wasn’t OK, but I didn’t have any other option,” Valverde said after the game.

Under Zidane, Real have maintained their flawless record in the final, now winning nine out of nine.

“In the end, we’re all together and we prepared the matches well,” said Zidane. “I don’t know why we’ve won nine out of nine. It’s because that’s what this club is like. It hasn’t been easy, we’ve been patient, calm.

“At half-time, we didn’t know how to get closer to goal, but we had patience. We believed until the end, like always. Winning a trophy is never easy and even less so against Atletico. Both teams had chances. We’re still in lots of competitions. We have to be happy, but there’s still lots to come. We have to keep working.”