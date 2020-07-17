Real Madrid clinched their 34th LaLiga title on Friday – with a game still to go after beating Villarreal 2-1. Karim Benzema starred for Madrid with a brace to seal the win – which is also their tenth consecutive win. Also Read - RM vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Real Madrid vs Villarreal Football Match at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium 12.30 AM IST July 17

Benzema broke the deadlock in the 29th-minute and then with a successful penalty in the 77th-minute sealed the game, tough Villarreal hit back with a late goal in the 83th-minute but it proved to be too little too late.

Madrid now have 86 points from 37 matches with 26 wins whereas second-placed Barcelona has 79 points from the equal number of matches.

Since the 2016-17 season, this is Madrid’s first title and their second under manager Zinedine Zidane. With the win, Zidane’s Madrid has also managed to stop Barcelona from winning a hattrick of titles.

“We won more points than the rest and we did it,” Zidane said Moviestar+. “Today is one of the best days I have experienced professionally. Because it’s a league title, and after the confinement. Impressive.”

“It’s strange for everyone,” Zidane said. “But we can’t control it. We would like to have been at Cibeles, but we can’t because of a question of health.

“The fans are at home and they are happy to see their team win LaLiga again.”

Real won the title at home, albeit with no fans present due to the health protocols following the pandemic, and the players will not be able to celebrate at Cibeles as they usually do after claiming a major trophy.