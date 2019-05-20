Real Madrid fans bid farewell to goalkeeper Keylor Navas just before the side’s final La Liga game of the season against Real Betis. Supporters chanted the goalkeeper’s name at Madrid’s home pitch Santiago Bernabeu and gave Navas a standing ovation during what could be his last game with the Spanish side, while he knelt prayer-like and pointed to the sky late on Sunday. The 32-year-old Costa Rican may leave Madrid to solve the goalkeeping dilemma the club has faced since the arrival of the starting 27-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in 2018, reports Efe news.

Number two on the chart behind Courtois, Navas has recently entered into competition for the number two position with the son of the club’s coach, 21-year-old Luca Zidane. Navas is one of Madrid’s most beloved players as he helped the club win three UEFA Champions League titles in a row. Navas, who joined Real Madrid from Levante in August 2014, played 20 matches this season, saved seven goals, conceding 19 others.