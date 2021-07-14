New Delhi: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez finds himself in a pickle after he was heard calling former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-manager of the club Jose Mourinho “imbecile” in a 2012 leaked audio clip. According to an article published in a Spanish newspaper on Tuesday, Perez made several reproving remarks about some of the former players in the club including Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Raul Gonzalez and coach Mourinho.Also Read - Raul Gonzalez And Iker Casillas Are Biggest Real Madrid Frauds: Florentino Perez in Leaked Audio From 2006; Club Releases Statement

In one of the audios released by El Confidencial, Perez had allegedly said that Ronaldo is mad and imbecile.

"He is mad. This chap is an imbecile, he is ill. Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise, he wouldn't do the things he does. The last foolish thing he did, everyone around the world saw it," Perez allegedly said about Ronaldo.

Perez reportedly made similar statements about Mourinho and went on to say, “Why do you think he does that foolish thing?”

Perez also reportedly went on to say that Casillas was not a Real Madrid standard goalkeeper and never was or has been.

“Casillas is not a Real Madrid standard goalkeeper, what can I say? He’s not and never has been,” said Perez in comments published by El Confidencial.

“He has been a big failure of ours. The problem is people adore him, love him, talk to him, they defend him so much,” he added.

To make matters worse, Perez also went on to allegedly add that Raul and Casillas are the two biggest Real Madrid frauds.

“He is one of the biggest frauds and the other is Raul, the two biggest Real Madrid frauds are first Raul and second Casillas,” Perez reportedly said.