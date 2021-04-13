Ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Coronavirus, the club confirmed on Tuesday. Ramos has been sidelined since the beginning of April due to a muscle injury and his recovery is supposed to last around six weeks, DPA reports. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga in India: El Classico Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on LaLiga Facebook App

Ramos is one of the top-scorers for Madrid. In 670 games, Ramos has scored 101 goals for Real since joining from Sevilla in 2005 but has an uncertain future with the Spanish champions as his current contract expires at the end of June. There have been talks that he could make a move this summer. Also Read - El Clasico: Real Madrid Have Suffered Against Lionel Messi, Admits Sergio Ramos

Earlier, he missed the Clasico 2-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday and also the Champions League quarter-finals first leg against Liverpool last week. Due to his injury, Ramos was already set to miss the second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday. Madrid have a 3-1 advantage following their first leg triumph. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Vinicius Junior Strikes Twice as Los Blancos Win 3-1 in Champions League Quarterfinal

Madrid will also miss Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez, all injured, and Raphael Varane, who tested positive for coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)