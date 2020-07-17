Real Madrid sealed their 34th LaLiga title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Friday, thanks to a brace from Karim Benzema. With the win, not only did they become the Spanish champions for the 34th time, but also did not allow Barcelona to clinch a hattrick of titles. Also Read - Real Madrid Beat Villarreal to Clinch 34th LaLiga Title

It was a night that belonged to Zinedine Zidane's men as they were crowned the Spanish Champions with a game still to spare. Benzema found the back of the net in the 29th-minute to break the deadlock and then with a successful penalty in the 77th-minute sealed the game, tough Villarreal hit back with a late goal in the 83th-minute but it proved to be too little too late.

Twitterverse went berserk after Madrid's win and here is how they reacted:

3️⃣4️⃣ Ligas.

La leyenda del @realmadrid la escribimos entre todos 3️⃣4️⃣ LaLiga titles.

The legend of @realmadriden is written by us all.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/aQ6uGuRflX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 16, 2020

You’d be forgiven for thinking Gareth Bale had just signed and hadn’t got to know anyone at Real Madrid yet. He’s been there SEVEN years. pic.twitter.com/xgqMU60N03 — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) July 16, 2020

Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

REAL MADRID WINS LA LIGA FOR THE 34TH TIME 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/vMJXT5atzj — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 17, 2020

“We won more points than the rest and we did it,” Zidane said Moviestar+. “Today is one of the best days I have experienced professionally. Because it’s a league title, and after the confinement. Impressive.”

“It’s strange for everyone,” Zidane said. “But we can’t control it. We would like to have been at Cibeles, but we can’t because of a question of health.

“The fans are at home and they are happy to see their team win LaLiga again.”