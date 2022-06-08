New Delhi: Veteran Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal with defending UEFA Champions League Winners Real Madrid, the club announced on Thursday.Also Read - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Drops Appeal Over Sex Tape Scandal

Negotiations were quickly made between the club and Modric as the latter has agreed to stay at the club till June 2023.

Also Read - Gerard Pique and Shakira Controversy: Twitterverse Is Not Pleased With Barcelona Star, See Tweets

Modric had a wonderful career so far with Los Blancos as he went onto win as many as 5 UEFA Champions League title and have even won the prestigious Ballon D’or back in 2018.

Official, confirmed. Luka Modrić has extended his contract with Real Madrid for one more season. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid Negotiations were really fast as he only wanted to stay – new deal until June 2023. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/C3WH9Y8Kyv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

‘I am happy and proud to continue at least one more year at Real Madrid.

‘I feel happy and proud. I want to continue and give everything for the club. I am proud to continue wearing this shirt. Thankyou very much or your support and love and Hala Madrid!’, Modric told after the contract extension.

This will be the midfielder’s 11th consecutive season for the club.

Luka Modric with the 14th UCL trophy in the background. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KDd1EAQft3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 8, 2022

Modric signed for Real back in 2012 and since then he has appeared in 436 matches, scoring 31 times and has 73 assists to his name. In that very period he has won as many has 20 titles.