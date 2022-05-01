New Delhi: Rodrygo scored two goals against Espanyol in the first half itself to give Real Madrid their 35th La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti’s men registered an easy 4-0 win with goals from Rodrygo, Asensio and Benzema. Ancelotti rested nine of the 11 players who faced Manchester City in the Champions League last Tuesday, with only Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois keeping their places ahead of next week’s European return leg.Also Read - Gabriel Jesus Is So Important For Manchester City, Says Bernardo Silva

How Game Unfolded

Rodrygo's opening goal came in the 33rd minute when he received a cross from left-back, Marcelo and beat two defenders before scoring with a low shot across Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez, Xinhua reports. The second goal came after Mariano Diaz pressured the Espanyol defence into an error as they looked to play the ball out from the back. Rodrygo collected the ball and scored with a shot that was tight against the post.

Marco Asensio made it 3-0 in the 55th minute when he slipped through to finish off a counter-attack by Eduardo Camavinga. Camavinga, Modric and Mariano were replaced by Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Isco on 60 minutes and Isco thought he had added a fourth with 20 minutes left to play, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

However, Benzema did net a fourth with a typical first-time finish following a move between Vinicius Jr and Isco.

On a personal level, the win means that Ancelotti has now led clubs to league titles in Spain (Real Madrid), Italy (AC Milan), England (Chelsea), France (Paris Saint Germain) and Germany (Bayern Munich).

